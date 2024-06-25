Armed police arrest man after firearm is found in Aylesbury estate
On Saturday afternoon (22 June), a 27-year-old from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
His arrest was linked to an incident where an air pistol was found in the Buckingham Park estate in Aylesbury.
Armed police were sent to the area after witnesses got in touch claiming a gang were carrying a firearm in the area.
Thames Valley Police officers were called to Prince Rupert Drive at around 4.40pm and found an air pistol during their patrols.
A police force spokesperson told The Bucks Herald: “We received a report of offenders being in possession of a firearm in Prince Rupert Drive, Buckingham Park, at around 4.40pm on Saturday.
“Officers, including armed officers, attended and located a firearm, which was an unviable air pistol. The officers seized it and made it safe.
“A 27-year-old man from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been released on police bail until 16 September.”