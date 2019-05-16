Armed gang threaten Bucks family and attack father before stealing items from their home

An armed gang threatened a Buckinghamshire family before stealing items from their home in what police have called a 'shocking' attack.

The incident happened at a property in Wood Lane, Iver at 9.40pm last night (Wednesday).

Library image

Four offenders armed with weapons, a knife, a metal pole and a stick, forced their way into the house.

The family of three were threatened, with the father dragged out of bed.

Thieves escaped from the property with cash, mobile phones, a Rolex watch and a diamond ring.

The offenders are all males, with the first white, about 5ft 1ins to 2ins and of medium build.

He has an Eastern European accent and was wearing a black mask.

Police say the second offender is about 5ft 2ins to 3ins and of medium build and was wearing a black mask.

The third offender is about 5ft 8ins to 9ins and of small build and was wearing a brown, woollen mask.

The fourth offender is white, about 5ft 8ins to 9ins and of small build and was wearing a brown, woollen mask.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Luke Pratt said: “This is a shocking offence on a family in their own home, where they should feel safe.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information about the offence to contact the force as soon as possible.

“The easiest way to leave us information is on our website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting investigation reference number43190146082 or you can call 101.”