Appeal to trace occupants of car that drove off from Aylesbury tyre shop without paying for work on vehicle

Police have released e-fits of two people who were in a vehicle which drove off at speed without paying for two new tyres.

The incident happened at around 11am on Wednesday May 2 at Just Tyres on Gatehouse Way, Aylesbury.

An e-fit of a woman police are looking for as part of an investigation following an incident at Just Tyres, Aylesbury, on May 2

Once work to fit two new tyres to a vehicle, described as a grey Range Rover Evoque was completed, the vehicle drove off at speed without paying, initially driving at the victim who was able to avoid being hit.

The man shown in the E-fit is described as white, in his thirties, of a large build and between 5ft10ins to 6ft tall.

He had blonde facial hair and short light ginger and grey hair.

He was wearing a grey and green checked hat, a black jacket which resembled a rain coat, royal blue jogging bottoms and white trainers which had a bright orange design around the heel.

He spoke with a strong Irish accent.

The woman shown in the E-fit is described as white, in her late twenties to early thirties, of a large build and with dark brown shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing black leggings, a white t-shirt and a light blue velvet jacket with a white stripe on the sleeves.

She had a white iPad in a black case with her.

Investigating officer DC Hannah Davison said: “I would like to speak to anyone who recognises the two people shown in the E-fit images as this information may help our investigation.

“This was a terrifying incident for the victim and I’m keen to hear from anyone who can help to trace these suspects.”

Anyone with information about this case should call 101 quoting the reference number 43180131743.