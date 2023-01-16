News you can trust since 1832
Appeal to find Aylesbury Vale prison absconder called off after man arrested

A 24-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody

By Reporter
6 hours ago - 1 min read

Police have called off their search for a man who absconded from an Aylesbury Vale jail.

The force made a public appeal for help to find Bradley Ruby, aged 24, who absconded from HMP Springhill on Friday, January 13.

Thames Valley Police is no longer making that appeal, but thanked the public and media for sharing its appeal.

Thames Valley Police have ended their appeal
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody in connection with this investigation.