Beds Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a missing teenager from Great Billington.

16-year-old Olivia Weston has been missing since Monday.

Olivia Weston

She is described as 5ft 1ins tall, slim, with brown/blonde hair.

She was wearing a black coat, pink t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers. She has links to Aylesbury, Croydon and Kent.

If you have any information, call police on 101 quoting MPC/1110/19.