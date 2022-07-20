Appeal launched to return lost dog discovered at Wendover Woods to owner

Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal this afternoon (20 July) to return a lost dog to its owner.

By James Lowson
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 1:57 pm

A helpful residents discovered a missing pet at Wendover Woods this morning and gave it to the police.

Aylesbury-based officers are now hoping to return it to its owner.

Currently, the dog is at Aylesbury station where its owner can reclaim it.

Police officers need proof of ownership before authorising a handover to the rightful guardian.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “The police have been handed a dog, that's been found in Wendover Woods this morning.

“If you believe it to be yours, please present yourself at Aylesbury police station front counter with proof of ownership.”

Wendover Woods, (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)