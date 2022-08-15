Appeal launched to discover cat stolen from Aylesbury pensioner's doorstep

A black cat called Princess was taken from the victim’s home in Aylesbury on Friday night (12 August).
The victim is 84 years old and said to be devastated, the cat was removed from her property in Chapman Close.
Thames Valley Police is investigating the incident, while a search party has been established, by a missing pets charity.
Volunteers from Beauty's Legacy are on the streets of Aylesbury looking for Princess.
Lisa Dean, the founder of the charity which specialises in reuniting lost and stolen pets with their owners, was told this morning (15 August), that the cat was dumped and a recent sighting suggests she is still in Aylesbury.
The charity is advising any helpful neighbours that come across Princess to approach the cat slowly, as it might be startled.
While volunteers are confident of reuniting the pet with her loving owner, they are keen to stress ‘she is not home yet’.
Therefore any support or information that can be provided would be greatly appreciated.
The charity can also be contacted via Facebook on the following webpage.
Princess, has lived with the victim for seven-and-a-half years and is a rescue cat that is over 10 years old.
Lisa told The Bucks Herald: “It’s awful we deal with it day in, and day out.
"They are such a lovely family and this poor old lady is absolutely devastated.
"Her husband, bless him, who is an old man, has been walking the streets, putting posters up with our volunteers.
"It’s just so sad. It’s just horrific. [The victim] is so lost without her, the cat is elderly herself, she never leaves [the victim’s] side, she lives inside the property.
"It is just incredibly sad, the victim can’t sleep. She is worried sick about her in this heat.
"She is horrified that someone was brazen enough to walk up to her front door and pick up her cat the way they did.”
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson added: “Thames Valley Police received a report of the theft of a cat that happened at around 9.25pm in Chapman Close on Friday.
“An investigation is ongoing.
“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or by making a report online, quoting reference 43220361237.”