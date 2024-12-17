A giant penguin, that has become hugely popular in an Aylesbury Vale village, has been stolen from the owner’s front garden.

A social media appeal has been launched to help find the beloved Christmas decoration, known locally as Stanley, that was taken from a home in London Road, Aston Clinton.

Between Saturday (15 December) and Sunday, Stanley was taken from outside a family home.

It has caused uproar and upset in the local community with many residents saying that seeing the large penguin is a Christmas highlight.

Several residents have mentioned how their grandchildren love walking past Stanley each year.

Julia, who looks after the ornament along with her family, told The Bucks Herald that residents often stop to have a picture taken with the human-sized penguin.

One resident said on Facebook: “It sadly sums up society these days. Loads of people have had outside Xmas decorations taken too. Everything has to be bolted down these days. Hope Stanley, the beloved penguin of the village comes home safe very soon.”

Another said: “That’s so sad I always smiled driving past the penguin. Yeah I bet it seemed funny at the time but please return him now!”

Julia revealed to The Bucks Herald that Stanley was set to be scrapped and disposed of. He was previously used as a decoration at the ever-popular Winter Wonderland extravaganza in Hyde Park. But due to damage it had sustained at the attraction, his owners were willing to throw him away.

It was Julia’s son who suggested the family repaired and looked after the penguin.

Julia said: “He’s been part of our family now since January 2019. Our friends said ‘he should have a name.’ Because they come from the Antarctic, Port Stanley on the Falkland Island came to mind, so we thought ‘ok, we’ll call him Stanley.’ He’s been quite well known with so many people, he’s had so many photos taken. And now we’re known as the penguin house in Aston Clinton. And judging by the response [the appeal has got on Facebook]. He has been taken into the hearts of so many people, who like us, just want to see him back bringing pleasure to us all again.”