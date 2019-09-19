Appeal for witnesses after 'lollipop' lady is abused in Bedgrove

The County Council are looking for anyone who may have witnessed an angry motorist approaching and 'abusing' the school crossing patroller on Bedgrove today.

In an email seen by the Bucks Herald which is being circulated to parents, a motorist is accused of being 'abusive to the patroller as he drove past'.

The furious motorist then pulled over in his van, walked back to the site and continued to abuse the lady, while taking photos of her.

There were reportedly several parents who witnessed the abuse.

The lady was followed by the man to her car where he continued to shout abuse.

The lady is reportedly okay but shaken, and she has been supported by the police, where she has filed a complaint.

If you witnessed the abuse, please call the police on 101.