Anoyke Andrews and Mary-Louisa Andrews jailed for abusing their daughter

Following a trial at Aylesbury Crown Court, Anoyke Andrews, 44, and Mary-Louisa Andrews, 50 have been jailed for 'a sickening campaign' of abusing their daughter.

Anoyke Andrews, aged 44, of Graveney Place, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to a total of 20 years’ imprisonment and Mary-Louisa Andrews, aged 50, of Graveney Place, Milton Keynes was sentenced to three years.

Following a trial at Aylesbury Crown Court, Anoyke Andrews was found unanimously guilty of sixcounts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and one count of assault by penetration.

Mary-Louisa Andrews was found unanimously guilty of one count of cruelty to persons under 16 years old by a unanimous jury.

They were both sentenced on Tuesday 28 May.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Anoyke Andrews subjected a young girl to a sickening campaign of prolonged abuse that could have been stopped by the girl’s own mother.

“The daughter’s bravery has helped put her abuser and mother behind bars and sends a clear message that it is never too late for victims to speak out with the confidence they will be listened to and supported.

“Anyone concerned that a child is being abused can call the NSPCC Helpline for advice on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk.”

Their conviction and sentences relates to the abuse of Mary-Louisa’s daughter who was aged between nine and 16 when she was abused by step-father Anoyke Andrews between 2000 and 2007.

In this case the victim has waived her right to anonymity, allowing us to name the offenders. However, she has asked that she is not named directly and has indicated that she does not wish to speak to the media.

Mary-Louisa failed to protect her daughter or notify the authorities despite being aware of the abuse that was happening.

Anoyke Andrews was arrested on 6 August 2016 and charged on 1 November 2018.

Mary-Louisa Andrews was voluntarily interviewed and charged on 5 November 2018.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tejinder Sidhu, said: “This was a horrific case of abuse in which the people who should have been caring and nurturing a girl failed her completely.

“Anoyke Andrews was supposed to be a father figure to Mary-Louisa’s daughter, but he abused her horrifically.

“Mary-Louisa shockingly stood by and did nothing to stop the abuse of the person who she should have been most protective of in the world.

“It is a testament to the strength of the victim to stand in a court and see her mother and step-father convicted and brought to justice.

“Neither Anoyke and Mary-Louisa showed any remorse and did not admit their wrongdoing forcing the victim to stand up in court and give evidence against them.

“I hope that the conviction shows other victims of such abuse that you will be listened to by the police and the courts and that we will investigate fully and do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”

If you have been a victim of a sexual offence then please report it to the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre via 101 or via 999 if you are in immediate danger. Our website has further information on support available for victims of sexual abuse.