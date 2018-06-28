Another stabbing in Aylesbury after vehicle altercation

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man suffered stab wounds in an assault in Rabans Lane, Aylesbury, on Monday (25/6).

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was driving a vehicle from Rabans Lane towards the A418 when a vehicle pulled up behind him.

The victim got out of his car, and he was punched in the face and then stabbed twice in the left side of his abdomen.

The victim drove his vehicle to Stoke Mandeville Hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries before being discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Victoria Bygrave, of Force CID at Aylesbury Police Station, said: "I am urging people who were driving down Coldharbour Way or on Rabans Lane between 10am and 11am on Monday and may have witnessed this incident to make contact with police.

"I am also asking for anyone who may have dash-cam footage or CCTV of the area to call us on 101, quoting reference number 43180192464.

"At this time, we do not have a description of the offenders or vehicles involved, so I am anxious to speak to anyone who may have been in the area, or who witnessed anything suspicious to get in touch.

"I would like to reassure members of the public that this appears to have been an isolated incident.

"You may notice an increased police presence in the coming days while we continue our investigations."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180192464', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.