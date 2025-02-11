Another drowning has been reported in a canal which passes through Aylesbury Vale.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the death of an individual whose body was recovered from the Grand Union Canal between Marsworth and Cheddington on Saturday (8 February).

This comes just months after the body of a man in his 40s was recovered from the same waterway up from the Red Lion pub in Marsworth on 1 October 2024.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a body of a man was recovered from the Pitstone lock area of the canal at around 9.30am on Saturday. Currently, the police are treating the death as ‘unexplained’ but not suspicious.

A fatality was reported nearby just over four months ago

It has also been confirmed that his family have been informed and are being supported by the police force.

The deceased has been named locally as Andy Day, but a formal identification has not been announced by the authorities at this time. According to messages of condolences posted on social media, Andy worked locally for a groundworks company.

One resident said on social media: “Absolutely tragic news He was one of the BEST. He will be so missed by everyone -the man was loved by so many and will be deeply missed. Bloke was one in a million, gentle giant he was.”

Another person said: “So sad! My heart goes out to his family and friends, he was such a lovely guy.”

Residents saw two fire engines and four police vehicles rushing to the scene on Saturday morning, soon after the area was cordoned off from villagers.

It is believed that as many as six people have drowned in that stretch of the canal in recent history.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Officers were called to the Pitstone lock area at around 9.30am on Saturday to reports of a body in the water. The deceased man was recovered from the water. The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. At this time the death is being treated as unexplained but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner. In order to assist our enquiries on behalf of the coroner. We would ask anyone who may have information or has seen a man walking along Tringford Road at around 5.30pm on 7 February towards Marsworth, to please come forward and call 101 quoting reference 43250065040.”