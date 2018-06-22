Another 15 year old arrested in teenage attempted murder case

Thames Valley Police has made a further arrest in connection with the attempted murder of a teenager in Aylesbury.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found injured in Walton Street, near the church at about 2.45pm Thursday 14 June.

The boy had been stabbed and is currently in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy from Aylesbury was arrested yesterday (21/6) on suspicion of attempted murder. He has now been released under investigation.

Previously, a 15-year-old boy from Aylesbury was charged with one count of section 18 wounding with intent and a 14-year-old boy from Aylesbury was charged with one count of attempted murder.

They are both due to appear at Aylesbury Youth Court today (22/6).

Another 15-year-old boy from Aylesbury was arrested last week on suspicion of attempted murder and was released under investigation.