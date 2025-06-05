Alleged wanted criminal hideout in Aylesbury is closed down by police

Police confirmed a full closure of the building has been ordered

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the closure of a property located in Aylesbury.

A full closure order has been granted after the police force was able to prove the home was linked to criminal activity.

Thames Valley Police says the home is located within the central area of Aylesbury. Police intelligence showed that drug-related anti-social behaviour took place at the building, which it is also claimed was used to stolen goods, and harbour wanted individuals.

A full closure order must be obtained via the UK’s legal system. It means that it is a criminal offence for anyone to enter the building over a set period without special dispensation. Failure to adhere to the terms of the closure order could lead to a conviction, and also a fine, or even a custodial sentence. Thames Valley Police has not confirmed how long the building will be closed for or any further specifics on where it is located.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “This result was made possible thanks to the incredible support from local residents and businesses, who came together to report concerns and provide vital information.

"Together, we've sent a clear message: this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in our community. If you have concerns about crime or anti-social behaviour in your area, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”