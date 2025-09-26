Alleged racial abuse hurled at woman and children near pub in Aylesbury as police investigate potential hate crime

The incident took place in a busy part of Aylesbury

Racial abuse was allegedly launched at a woman in Aylesbury yesterday afternoon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police is investigating a suspected hate crime incident which took place at approximately 3.30pm on Tring Road near to The Plough.

A spokesperson for the Aylesbury Mosque said: “Please be aware of a disturbing incident of racial and religious abuse that took place today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A Muslim woman and her children were subjected to severe verbal abuse, including being told to ‘leave this country’ and ‘remove your scarf,’ along with other offensive remarks. The individual's behavior was aggressive and intimidating, leaving the victim deeply shaken,” the spokesperson continued.

Thames Valley Police confirmed to The Bucks Herald that it is investigating the incident as a ‘hate crime’ and is asking people with information to report it quoting the crime reference number 43250490920. Information can be reported to the police by calling 101 or making a report on the force’s website here.

The spokesperson for Aylesbury’s Mosque also said that the group was working with the pub to make sure CCTV footage linked to the incident is preserved. They said: “This kind of hostility and hate has no place in Aylesbury. Please be vigilant and look out for one another. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the authorities.

“We must stand together to ensure the safety and dignity of all our neighbours.”