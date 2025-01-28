Alleged gross misconduct of Thames Valley Police Chief Constable may not result in disciplinary action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disciplinary proceedings will “not necessarily follow” in the case of misconduct allegations against Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Jason Hogg.

That was the revelation from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), whose experts after currently investigating Mr Hogg, the highest ranking officer in the force, for potential gross misconduct.

The chief constable was suspended on January 16 when the news was made public. The investigation, however had started almost two years ago, in April 2023.

And the alleged misconduct dates back to 2016, with the claims spanning a four-year period up until 2020.

Suspended Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Jason Hogg

The claims centre around concerns that Mr Hogg and another senior Thames Valley Police officer failed to properly investigate allegations that a former senior TVP officer retained a “significant amount of sensitive police information” after they left the force.

The IOPC says no criminal offences have been identified in Mr Hogg’s case and revealed his investigation may not even result in a police misconduct hearing.

IOPC Director of Operations Steve Noonan said: “As part of our independent investigation, which started in April 2023, the Chief Constable will be served with a notice of investigation for potential gross misconduct, relating to alleged breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour regarding honesty and integrity, and duties and responsibilities.”

However the second senior officer could face criminal charges, he revealed.

“A separate investigation into the former senior TVP officer’s retention of sensitive information has concluded and a file of evidence was recently provided to the Crown Prosecution Service in December to consider potential criminal offences under the Data Protection Act and misconduct in public office. That investigation was carried out by Surrey Police under our direction and control,” he said.

He added: “This does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will necessarily follow. At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings.”

Meanwhile TVP Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber spoke of Mr Hogg’s suspension at last week’s Police and Crime Panel at Buckinghamshire Council.

He told councillors he “had no option” than to suspend the chief constable, and admitted the matter was “hugely disturbing” for the force and the public.