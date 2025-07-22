Alleged domestic abusers sent to Aylesbury police station as officers make 11 arrests in Bucks

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that 11 people were arrested in the Buckinghamshire area as part of a sting investigating domestic abuse incidents.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning, the police force confirmed that 11 domestic abuse suspects were arrested in Buckinghamshire last week.

On Thursday and Friday, suspects were detained at Aylesbury police station where they were questioned by detectives and officers. Thames Valley Police says that the individuals were wanted for domestic violence or threats, controlling and coercive behaviour, breaching bail conditions, or economic, psychological, or emotional abuse across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been revealed by the police force that extra resources were allocated to the operation.

11 arrests were made in Buckinghamshire in just two days

Chief Inspector Christopher Jones, of the Buckinghamshire Local Command Unit, said: “These days of action demonstrate our ongoing commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and holding offenders to account in Buckinghamshire and across the Thames Valley.

“While we have investigations and arrests going on every day of the year, with people across the force working together on those, this operation gives us a special opportunity to bring our entire local command unit together to tackle DA.

“We want victims to know they are not alone, and we will do everything we can to support them and bring offenders to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the sting took place at 7am and 29 incidents were looked into. The police force has revealed it uses a Domestic Violence Protection Order system, where voluntary interviews, and digital evidence recovery is used.

Assistant Chief Constable Olly Wright added: “Domestic abuse in all its forms is horrific, and it’s sadly so very common. Aside from the immediate harm that it causes victims – the vast majority of whom are women – its harmful impact ripples far wider, with entire families’ quality of life taken away. The adverse impact on children witnessing a parent being abused must never be under-estimated.

“For this reason, Thames Valley Police will always treat domestic abuse as a priority.

“I was really heartened by the determined teamwork I saw in Buckinghamshire, with hard-working police officers and staff working so well together to fight crime and serve victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to please report it to the police. If you are worried about someone else who you think is being abused, please, please report it. Abuse often continues behind closed doors for years, and we need to take every opportunity to break the cycle.”