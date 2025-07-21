Alleged aggressive Aylesbury beggar charged by police suspected of swearing and launching verbal abuse at elderly residents

The incidents took place in Aylesbury town centre

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a man has been charged in connection with reports of aggressive begging taking place in Aylesbury.

Today, Thames Valley Police confirmed that a man has been charged on suspicion of committing several public disorder offences within the town.

According to reports published by the police force, several instances of the man begging were reported to the authorities. It is said that the man is targeting vulnerable and elderly people, and if they refuse to give him money he will respond by swearing and being abusive.

Police officers issued the individual with a community protection warning. This is a formal notice delivered by police forces and authorities to discourage anti-social behaviour and unreasonable public behaviour.

Thames Valley Police says this warning was ignored and the individual was then issued with a community protection notice. This legal notice did not lead to a change in behaviour the police force adds, disclosing that it received seven connected witness reports after it was announced.

He was arrested and charged with seven public order offences last week, Thames Valley Police revealed.

Thames Valley Police adds that it is seeking a criminal behaviour order from the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to the alleged offender.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “We would like to thank the public for their support and information. Your help makes a real difference in keeping our town centre safe. If you witness or experience similar incidents, please report it via 101 or online.”