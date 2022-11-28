Bovingdon’s Leo Jones – best known for his appearance on the reality show Airline – has been given a two-year suspended sentence and a five-year restraining order after stalking a news presenter.

42-year-old Jones was handed the order at St Albans Magistrates' Court on Thursday (November 24) for causing serious alarm and distress to GB News reporter Ellie Costello between October last year and August 2022. The court heard how Jones had continued to send messages to Costello after being told to stop.

Jones had appeared on GB News via Zoom but had never met Costello in person. He sent her flowers, contacted her colleagues, went to her workplace and turned up at a location she was broadcasting from.

Jones (pictured) pleaded guilty at St Albans Magistrates Court last week - Source: GB News

The father-of-two pleaded guilty and was given a two-year suspended sentence.