Airline’s Leo Jones from Bovingdon given 5-year restraining order after stalking TV presenter

He was ordered to pay charges of £213

By Olivia Preston
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 2:12pm

Bovingdon’s Leo Jones – best known for his appearance on the reality show Airline – has been given a two-year suspended sentence and a five-year restraining order after stalking a news presenter.

42-year-old Jones was handed the order at St Albans Magistrates' Court on Thursday (November 24) for causing serious alarm and distress to GB News reporter Ellie Costello between October last year and August 2022. The court heard how Jones had continued to send messages to Costello after being told to stop.

Jones had appeared on GB News via Zoom but had never met Costello in person. He sent her flowers, contacted her colleagues, went to her workplace and turned up at a location she was broadcasting from.

Jones (pictured) pleaded guilty at St Albans Magistrates Court last week - Source: GB News

The father-of-two pleaded guilty and was given a two-year suspended sentence.

The restraining order prevents him from contacting Ellie Costello or going within 150 metres of her, and will last until November 2027.