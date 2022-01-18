Additional police patrols announced in Aylesbury Vale combating rural crime

Additional police officers will be patrolling villages in Aylesbury Vale in reaction to a rise in rural crime in the area.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson announced yesterday (January 17) that additional officers will be in the area today.

Over the past week more officers have been canvassing: Wing, Ledburn, Ivinghoe Aston, and other neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale.

The police is attempting to prevent and investigate crimes in agricultural areas, including equipment theft, boundary occupation and other illegal activities.

Thames Valley police warn, rural crime is an issue for large areas of the country but it tends to go unreported.

It can impact on insurance premiums, food prices and damage local communities. Find out what rural crime is and what can be done to prevent it.

The force released a full list of the villages and towns that officers have been sent to on the Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale Facebook page.

Some of the areas investigated by the Thames Valley Police