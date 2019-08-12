A Teenage girl was touched inappropriately in Fairford Leys on Saturday

Thames Valley Police are seeking witnesses after a teenage girl was touched inappropriately in Fairford Leys late on Saturday evening.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault in Aylesbury.

A boy, aged 14, from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and released under investigation.

It happened between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Saturday (3/8) in a field adjacent to the footpath in Eyre Close and Cooks Road.

The victim, a teenage girl, was walking with the offender when she was hugged and kissed against her will. He also touched her inappropriately under her clothing.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Carolyn Bailey of Aylesbury CID, said: “We are appealing to witnesses who saw anything suspicious in this area to come forward.

“Private CCTV may have captured the moments before and after the incident, so we would ask you check any footage from the area.

“If you think you have information that could help, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 43190238465 or make a report online.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”