A busy night for Aylesbury's police on our roads

Last night, Thames Valley Police were called to two road traffic collisions, one which resulted in a broken leg and the other entailing an arrest for 'drink or drug' driving.

The first incident officers dealt with was a road traffic collision (RTC) on the roundabout junction on Walton Road and the A41 Tring Road, where a man received a broken leg.

TVP wrote on the first incident: "Of interest Officers have dealt with an RTC (Road Traffic Collision) on the roundabout junction with Walton Road and the A41 Tring Road.

"Thankfully the driver passed the road side breath test ruling out any suspicion of alcohol. Unfortunately the passenger of the vehicle may need a drink or two, as an initial assessment suggests he’s got a broken leg."

After initial road closures everything has now cleared.

The second incident officers attended was on the B489, at the junction with Beacon Hill in Ivinghoe.

Nobody was hurt but the driver was kept over night as he presented 'unfit through drink or drugs, and was subsequently arrested.

He was also found with two bags of "suspected class A drugs".

TVP wrote the following on the second incident:

"Officers have also dealt with another RTC on the B489, junction with Beacon Hill in Ivinghoe.

"Luckily nobody was hurt but this driver has been given a free overnight stay courtesy of PC RICHARDS as when he was eventually tracked down he presented “unfit through drink or drugs” and soon found himself under arrest.

"Unfortunately for him it didn’t get any better as the contents of his pockets solved this one for us, 2 bags of suspected Class A drugs means he will have some serious questions to answer."

More superb work from Thames Valley Police, thank you for keeping our roads safe!