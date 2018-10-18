85-year-old burgled in Weston Turville - Did you see anything?

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after the home of an 85-year-old woman was burgled in Weston Turville, near Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after the home of an 85-year-old woman was burgled in Weston Turville, near Aylesbury.

At around 11am on Monday (15/10), five masked offenders broken into a property in Wendover Road while the victim was in the property.

Once inside, they searched the house for jewellery and money and told the woman to be quiet.

The offenders stole a clock and a quantity of cash before leaving in a car believed to be an Audi Estate.

The offenders are all described as white males of slim build.

They all had their faces covered and were wearing gloves, baseball caps, hats or head scarves.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tom Booth, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim, who thankfully was not injured during the incident.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Wendover Road at around the time of the incident on Monday and believes they have witnessed anything, to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43180315033.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and provide all the details online.

“We are investigating this incident thoroughly, and would urge anyone who has any information to contact us.”