82-year-old man named and charged with attempted murder in Aylesbury as woman, 81, in critical condition
This morning (2 January), the police force confirmed that Terrence Clarke, aged 82, of Buckingham Street, Aylesbury had been formally charged with the offence.
His arrest relates to an incident reported on New Year’s Day at a property in Buckingham Street, Aylesbury. Emergency responders were sent to a home at around 12.40am yesterday, after they were alerted to reports of an assault taking place at the address.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that an 81-year-old woman, sustained serious, life threatening injuries during the incident. The police force has also announced that she remains in a critical condition and is still in hospital receiving treatment.
Clarke is due to appear at Wycombe Magistrates Court today.