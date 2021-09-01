78-year-old cyclist killed in collision on the A413 in Bucks

A 78-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision on the A413 on Amersham Road on Sunday (29 August).

The crash took place at around 8:50am on the southbound carriageway, when the cyclist collided with a silver Mercedes.

The incident is being investigated by the Thames Valley Police who confirmed not arrests have been made at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fatal collision on the A413 is being investigated by the police

Investigating officer, PC Mellissa Wells, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man.