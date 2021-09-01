78-year-old cyclist killed in collision on the A413 in Bucks
The crash took place on Sunday.
A 78-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision on the A413 on Amersham Road on Sunday (29 August).
The crash took place at around 8:50am on the southbound carriageway, when the cyclist collided with a silver Mercedes.
The incident is being investigated by the Thames Valley Police who confirmed not arrests have been made at this time.
Investigating officer, PC Mellissa Wells, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man.
“I am appealing for anyone with any information or dash-cam footage which could relate to this to get in touch with us by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43210387747.”