7/7 bombings: The Aylesbury teenager who killed 26 people during terrorist attack

On this day 20 years ago, a 19-year-old man with a pregnant wife at home in Aylesbury took part in a horrific terrorist attack.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Germaine Lindsay was one of four suicide bombers that detonated explosives on public transport in London.

According to BBC reports, the bomb the Jamaican-born terrorist let off between Kings Cross St Pancras and Russell Square was responsible for 26 deaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 52 people were killed as a result of the four co-ordinated detonations in what was the most deadly terror attack on British soil since a plane exploded above Scotland killing 270 people in 1988.

CCTV footage from September 20, 2005, shows three of the four London bombers, from left Mohammed Sidique Khan (obscured), Shahzad Tanweer and Germaine Lindsay, entering the Underground at King's Cross to make a 'practice run' for the July 7 suicide attacks.

Lindsay’s bomb was let off on the Piccadilly line near to Russell Square, further bombs were triggered on the Circle Line near Aldgate and at Edgware Road. A fourth bomb was set off on a double decker bus in the capital.

An estimated 800 people were left with injuries following the terrorist attacks.

Lindsay moved to Aylesbury in September 2023 with his wife Samantha Lewthwaite. Lewthwaite was a British convert to Islam and the pair had their first child together in Buckinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that the terrorist first became radicalised after moving to Aylesbury. The BBC revealed that in the two years leading up to the terrorist attack he first met with Mohammad Sidique Khan, the oldest of the four suicide bombers who committed the July 7 killings.

An inquest heard how in 2004, Nicki Blackmore, a woman from Aylesbury, who dated Lindsay was asked to buy a gun for him. In 2005, the killer was known to read al-Qaeda poems and said he wanted the gun to clear up a drugs dispute in London.

Lewthwaite gave birth to Lindsay’s second child just two months after his suicide attack. She has since become infamous in her own right as one of the most wanted people in the world. She is believed to be part of a terror group and has earned the nickname ‘White Widow' due to her alleged involvement in killings in Africa. The Daily Telegraph reported that she is linked to deaths of 400 people and is wanted by international Law Enforcement Agency, Interpol.