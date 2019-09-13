51-year-old man arrested following reports of a 'flasher' near Haydon Abbey School

Parents are on high alert after reports of a flasher near Haydon Abbey School on Thursday 12 September.

The school confirmed that there there was an incident yesterday on Weedon Road. (12/09)

Parents are on high alert after reports of a flasher at Haydon Abbey Primary School.

The Deputy Headmaster however said the school will not be issuing a statement at this time.

Haydon Abbey School is on the Weedon Road, just across from the brand new multi-million pound St Michael's Catholic School.

Thames Valley Police have launched an investigation after a man allegedly exposed himself to schoolchildren.

Thames Valley Police released the following statement:

"Thames Valley Police officers were called yesterday (12/9) following reports that a man had exposed himself near Haydon Abbey School, Aylesbury.

"Officers later arrested a 51-year-old man from Aylesbury in connection with the incident. He has been released under investigation."