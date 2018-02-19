A man has been jailed for five years for child sex offences, following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

At Aylesbury Crown Court on 12 February, Nathan Burns, aged 29, of Middle Meadow, Chalfont St Giles, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of count of causing a child to look at images of a person engaging in sexual activity and one count of possession of an indecent photograph of a child.

The offences relate to a sexual relationship that Burns had with a 14-year-old girl in 2016.

He was charged with the offences on 22 June, 2016.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Michele Weston, of Thames Valley Police's Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: "Although the sexual relationship between Burns and the victim was consensual, she was just 14 years old and there was a large difference in age between them.

"The victim suffered greatly as a result of this relationship. She has now made a full recovery in spite of this.

"I would like to thank the victim for her bravery and support throughout our investigation and I hope that this sentence will help her to move on with her life."