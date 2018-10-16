29 year old man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to the David Bowie statue

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He remains in police custody at this time.

Statue founder David Stopps has shared footage of the person graffiting the David Bowie Statue last week, however we have now had to remove it from the site as proceedings are active.

This is the second time the statue has been vandalised in six months, the musical legend's face was daubed with blue paint.

In May the bronze sculpture was defaced 48 hours after it was unveiled.

The vandal had spray-painted "feed the homeless first".

Despite this, no taxpayer money was used to create the work - money was raised through grants and a £100.000 crodfunding effort.

David Bowie chose the Friars Music Club to debut his Ziggy Stardust persona back in the early 70s.

Andrew Sinclair designed the sculpture and features several of David Bowie's most celebrated alter egos, headed up by Ziggy.

Investigating officer PC Terry Lewis, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information that may help with this investigation.

“If you recognise any of the symbols in the photos, please let us know. I would also like to encourage anyone who owns a CCTV camera in this area to review the footage from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“If you have any information, please get in touch by using our online form, quoting reference 43180311188 or by calling 101. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Here's the link to the first vandalism story: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/crime/updated-utterly-reprehensible-reaction-to-the-david-bowie-statue-vandalism-in-aylesbury-1-8433505