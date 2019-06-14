25-year-old jailed for brutal attack on 56-year-old man in Chesham pub

Thames Valley Police have released shocking footage of a 25 year old man brutally assaulting a 56 year old man in an apparently unprovoked attack.

George Horn, just 25 years of age has been jailed to nine years in prison for a set of brutal, unprovoked attacks in the Jolly Sportsman pub in Chesham.

On 22 January 2019, George Horn, aged 25, of no fixed abode was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of grievous bodily harm without intent.

He pleaded guilty to these charges at Aylesbury Crown Court on 30 April.

He was sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment Yesterday.

Horn admitted to two assaults at around 10pm on the 18 August last year at the Jolly Sportsman pub in Chesham.

He assaulted a man at the bar causing the victim, a 56 year old man, an eye injury. Before leaving the premises, just outside the pub, he assaulted a second man, aged 30, causing serious facial injuries.

Both victims have been discharged from hospital.

Below is a video some people may find distressing.