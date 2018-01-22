24 year old stabbed in alley behind Fever Nightclub

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault occasioning grievous bodily harm in Aylesbury.

The incident took place in the early hours of yesterday morning (20/1) between 1.30am and 2.30am in the alleyway behind Fever nightclub that leads onto George Street, Aylesbury.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained a stab wound to his left shoulder. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Nicholas Widdison, from Force CID Aylesbury, said, “We are progressing a detailed investigation into this incident; I would like to appeal for anyone who directly saw what happened or has any information about this offence to get in touch urgently”.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.”

Two men from Aylesbury (aged 18 and 19 years old respectively) have been arrested on suspicion of S18 GBH with Intent in connection with this incident. The 19-year-old has been released under investigation while the 18-year-old remains in police custody.