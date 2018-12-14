19 year old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A 19-year-old man from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in police custody at this time.

At around 12.50am on December 10 on North Drive, the victim, a man in his twenties, suffered significant injuries to his hand, face and body after the offender fired a shotgun towards him.

He was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector James Mather, of Aylesbury Police Station, said: “I understand that this incident will have caused concern in the community, but I would like to reassure the public that we are carrying out a full investigation into this offence.

“People in the area might see an increased police presence while our investigation takes place.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw or heard anything is asked to contact police.

“Any information would be helpful to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 43180376542.

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.