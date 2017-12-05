19-year-old Aisha Francis pleads guilty for misconduct in public office

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a member of prison staff has pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office in Aylesbury

Aisha Francis, aged 19, of Green Lane, Northwood, Hillingdon, London, pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in a public office.

At Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (December 4) Francis was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £200 in costs.

Francis communicated by means of telephone calls, text messages and letters with a prisoner at the Young Offenders Institution in Aylesbury between 10 November last year and 31 March this year.

She was arrested on 31 March this year and charged with the offence on 12 September.

Designated Investigator Claire Busby, of the Investigation Hub based at Aylesbury Police Station, said: "This case involved wilful misconduct by Aisha Francis, a member of prison staff at at the Young Offenders Institution in Aylesbury.

"Francis communicated inappropriately, via letters, phone calls and text messages, with a serving prisoner between 10 November 2016 and 31 March 2017.

"During this time in excess of 280 calls were made between the pair, with some calls exceeding an hour in length. They also exchanged in excess of 1,300 text messages.

"Letters were also exchanged between the pair, the content of the letters demonstrates an infatuation with each other.

"Whilst acts of misconduct by prison staff are rare, they are an abuse of the public's trust and undermine the safety of the prison as a whole.

"I hope that the seriousness of this case will act as a deterrent to prison staff from taking part in similar offences."