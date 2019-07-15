18 year old stabbed in the back in Aylesbury

Another person has been stabbed in Aylesbury, after an altercation with three women near Stephenson Close.

At around 1.45am on Thursday (11/7) an 18-year-old woman was walking along the footpath adjoining Stephenson Close and Mason’s Court in Aylesbury, when she ended up in a confrontation with two women who were already arguing with each other.

She was then assaulted by the two women, who tried to take her bag. One of the women stabbed the victim in the back and they then ran off.

The victim was treated in hospital for a puncture wound to her back, she has since been discharged.

The first offender is a white woman in her late twenties, around 5ft 7 ins, very skinny build, wearing a black tracksuit top with a white stripe on the arm and light blue skinny jeans.

The second offender is also white, of similar height and build, wearing a dark top and leggings.

Investigating officer Detective Constable, Michael Bellamy, of Force CID based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this assault.

“We are particularly asking anyone who may have CCTV to review their footage of the early hours of Thursday morning and please get in touch.

“Additionally this assault happened on warm night in a residential area when people would have had their windows open and may have seen or heard the disturbance.”

Anyone with information should contact us via 101 or our website quoting reference 43190210324. Or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.