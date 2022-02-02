An 18-year-old man was sentenced to five years imprisonment for carrying an unlicensed firearm at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (January 28).

Robert Harvey, of Grangers Croft, Hodge Lea, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without firearm certificate authority.

Harvey was arrested last year, at around 7pm on January 22, after Thames Valley Police officers discovered a firearm and bullet in his car.

Robert Harvey

He was charged the following day, after being arrested on the spot.

Detective Constable Serena Bellis, of the Priority Crime Team based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I hope this robust sentence sends a strong message to offenders in the community that possession of a firearm without the appropriate authority will not be tolerated.