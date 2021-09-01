18 arrested during Arla Dairy factory protest in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police arrested 18 activists during yesterday's (August 31) demonstrations where the Arla Dairy factory in Aylesbury was blockaded.

Protesters from the climate activist group, Animal Rebellion, blocked the entrance to the site, which is the largest dairy factory in the UK.

Thirty activists were locked onto bamboo structures and concrete barricades.

Police on the scene yesterday (C) Andrea Domeniconi

The police used protest removal teams to halt the demonstration and make arrests, those arrested remain in custody.

The scale of the protests in Aylesbury led to a temporary road closure on the A41, while the authorities attempted to break-up the blockade.

Chief Inspector Adrian Hall of Thames Valley Police, said: “A number of people have been arrested in connection with the protest yesterday. They remain in custody at this time.

“The protest yesterday blocked the site to the Arla Foods site and the subsequent traffic build up meant it was necessary to close the A41 for a period of time to ensure the safety of those on the road.

activists in Aylesbury yesterday (C) Andrea Domeniconi

“We would like to thank the public for their patience in this.

“Thames Valley Police respects the right for peaceful protest but will take action when protest activity infringes on others going about their lawful business.

“Protestors have now left the site, patrols will continue in the area at this time.”

One protester explained to the Bucks Herald yesterday, why he believed this highly publicised demonstration was important. He said: "I think what we have done here today is important, we have made a stand.

"We have raised awareness, and in general people have been supportive.