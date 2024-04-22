17-year-old arrested on suspicion of drug driving after woman is hospitalised following Quainton collision
A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in relation to a two-vehicle collision near Aylesbury.
On Friday afternoon (19 April) a grey VW Polo and a black Toyota RAV4 collided in Quainton. This collision took place at around 3.07pm on Blackgrove Road.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed the driver of the Toyota, a woman in her 50s, suffered suspected fractures and was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.
The force has also confirmed the arrested individual was a teenager from Buckinghamshire and the driver of the VW. He was cuffed on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, and being over the prescribed drug limit.
Thames Valley Police has announced that the boy was released from custody but remains under investigation.
Investigating officer PC James Holmes of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this collision.
“We are asking for the public’s assistance and would ask anyone with witness information or dash-cam footage of the incident to please get in touch.
“You can contact us through our online reporting form or by calling 101 quoting reference 43240180150.”