16 arrests made in Aylesbury Vale during week of action focused on violent offences

One arrested suspect had been wanted by the police for three years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police has announced the arrest of 16 suspects in the Aylesbury Vale area wanted for violent offences.

During a week of action focused on finding and catching suspects accused of committing violent crimes, one person who had evaded the police for three years was caught.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers cuffed the wanted man in Luton last week and he has since been sent to court for a summary hearing.

16 people in Aylesbury Vale were arrested

Thames Valley Police says officers from across the entire policing area were involved in the operation.