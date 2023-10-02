News you can trust since 1832
16 arrests made in Aylesbury Vale during week of action focused on violent offences

One arrested suspect had been wanted by the police for three years
By James Lowson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:00 BST
Thames Valley Police has announced the arrest of 16 suspects in the Aylesbury Vale area wanted for violent offences.

During a week of action focused on finding and catching suspects accused of committing violent crimes, one person who had evaded the police for three years was caught.

Officers cuffed the wanted man in Luton last week and he has since been sent to court for a summary hearing.

16 people in Aylesbury Vale were arrested
Thames Valley Police says officers from across the entire policing area were involved in the operation.

Inspector Kirsty Bishop who led the Operation said: “This was a valuable opportunity to focus on violent offenders and those causing the most harm to our communities and bring them to justice as we seek to protect communities across Aylesbury Vale.”