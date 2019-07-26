15-year-old victim of attempted knifepoint robbery in Wing

Thames Valley Police are in hot pursuit of two teenagers who tried to rob a 15-year-old at knifepoint near Wing Recreational Ground

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Aylesbury.

At around 6.30pm on Monday (22/07) the victim, a 15 year-old boy, was walking in Wing recreation ground, when he was stopped by two men.

The men asked the victim if he had anything to smoke, when he said no, one of the offenders threw the victim against a wall and told him to hand over his phone and money.

The victim saw one of the offenders had a small knife, he managed to get away from the two men and was not injured.

The first offender is described as a white man aged around 16 years old. He is described as being approximately 6ft tall and of skinny build, with a freckly face and blonde curly hair. He was wearing dark clothing, gloves and a black back pack.

The second offender is described as a white man, aged around 16 years old. He is described as being approximately 5ft 8ins, of a medium build, with short dark hair.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Thomas Booth of Aylesbury local area CID, said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident.

“This was very distressing for the victim and he is fortunate not to have been hurt.

“We would like anyone who saw what happened in the area before, during or after this happened to get in touch with police.

Please report anything suspicious in the area around 6.30pm on Monday evening that could be useful to this investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact police on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number ‘43190224514’ or make a report online.

Alternatively you can make a report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.