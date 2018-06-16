15 year-old arrested after attempted murder of 17 year-old stabbed in Walton Street

A 15 year-old has been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed in Walton Street in broad daylight.

A 17-year-old boy was found injured in Walton Street, near the church at about 2.45pm on Thursday.

The boy had been stabbed in the abdomen and is currently in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Police believe he was with other people prior to the incident.

Although police have had numerous witnesses who have already come forward, they are still appealing to anyone with information to call police on 101 and quote reference number 803 (14/6).

Police dogs were at the scene on Thursday and police have been examining forensic opportunities - the cordon has now been lifted. A Thames Valley Police spokesman said the force would like to thank local residents for their patience while Walton Street was closed to allow police officers and staff to carry out enquiries.

The force would also like to thank those members of the public who treated the victim before the ambulance service arrived.

As the investigation progresses, police are also obtaining and reviewing CCTV from the area, but they encourage anyone who has private CCTV covering the vicinity of Walton Street to come forward.

A 15-year-old boy from Aylesbury has been arrested in connection with the offence and is currently in police custody.