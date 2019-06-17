14-year-old stabbed by teenager outside Hampden Gardens in Aylesbury

In a story that will strike fear into the heart of many parents, a 14-year-old boy has been stabbed outside a parade of shops In Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of grievous bodily harm in Aylesbury.

At around 4.45pm on Friday (14/6) there was an altercation between two teenagers outside the parade of shops in Hampden Gardens.

A 14-year-old boy sustained a stab wound and required hospital treatment, he has since been discharged.

The offender is described as a white teenage boy with tanned skin of medium build and around 5ft 10ins tall. He has short black hair and was wearing an Adidas tracksuit.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jemma Tamplin of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and it is fortunate the injuries were not more severe and the boy has been discharged from hospital.

“We do believe this to be an isolated incident.

“There will be extra patrols in the area while this investigation continues.

“If you recognise the description of the teenager involved, or you have details about this incident please get in touch.

“If anyone has information that could help, please either talk to officers in the area or report this online or by calling 101 quoting the reference 43190179706.”

If you do not wish to speak directly with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111