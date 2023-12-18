11 pieces of jewellery seized by the police after raid of home in Aylesbury Vale village

One arrest has been made in connection to the incident

Police officers have seized 11 items of jewellery from a home in an Aylesbury Vale village in connection to a suspected crime.

Thames Valley Police officers took 11 items, that were believed to be stolen, during a raid of a home on Abbotts Way in Wingrave. One arrest has also been made in connection to the incident.

A 50-year-old woman from Wingrave was arrested on suspicion of theft and has been released on bail.

Thames Valley Police is hoping to return the items to their rightful owners. Officers believe the items may be stolen and are keen to hear from their rightful owners.

PC Aimee Davies, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would encourage anyone who has had any items stolen and who believes they could be on this list to get in touch with us.

“We will be asking for proof of purchase and/or an identifying feature so we can ensure the right item is given back to the correct person.

“If you think your possessions may be here, please contact us on 101 with reference number 43230426191.”

Thames Valley Police has released a list of the items that were taken:

-Pearl bracelet with an alien ship charm

-Gold bracelet with small shiny stones around the side

-White fabric bracelet with a charm in the middle

-Black fabric bracelet with gold bits on the ends and a plat in the middle

-Silver coloured chain bracelet

-Gold coloured chain bracelet

-Two silver coloured rings in the shape of feathers

-Silver coloured bracelet with ridges every 3 cm

-Wooden coloured bracelet with a silver bit in the middle

-Leopard print bracelet with a gold coloured buckle