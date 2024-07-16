11 motorists caught using Blue Badges fraudulently in Buckinghamshire crackdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eleven individuals from Buckinghamshire were caught incorrectly using Blue Badges in the county.

Bucks Council has confirmed that 11 individuals were caught misusing badges for disabled parking permits.

Council officials launched a fraud operation checking the use of disability parking spaces in South Buckinghamshire, High Wycombe and Aylesbury.

Bucks Council's operation was completed in tandem with similar stings in neighbouring Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Officers participating in the Bucks Blue Badge crackdown

In total, 34 badges were confiscated: 20 in Hertfordshire, three in Oxfordshire, and 11 in Buckinghamshire.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “Blue badge parking permits provide a lifeline to individuals with mobility challenges or long-term health issues. Unfortunately, the system is sometimes misused by those who are not entitled to use these permits.

“This latest crackdown on Blue Badge fraud has resulted in 11 Blue Badges being seized. The enforcement operation ran between 11 and 21 June, with officers present from our Counter Fraud team, Blue Badge team, Parking team (Civil Enforcement Officers) and Thames Valley Police.

“The Buckinghamshire operation inspected 364 badges and handed out over 60 leaflets to Blue Badge users offering advice on how to keep their Blue Badges safe. There are now ongoing enquiries following the operation with potential prosecutions pending.

“This enforcement operation sends out a clear message: If you are misusing a Blue Badge, or using a badge which you have no right to do, then we will take action against you.”

People can report suspected misuse of disability permits to the council on its website here. It is a criminal offence to misuse Blue Badges people caught using badges fraudulently may be fined or face a criminal conviction.