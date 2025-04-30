10 people involved and screwdriver used in brawl which led to Aylesbury attempted murder arrests

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident

Thames Valley Police has released more details on its investigation into a major altercation reported in Aylesbury on Monday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new report released by the police force thismorning states that 10 people were involved in the altercation.

It has also been revealed that the weapon used during the assault is believed to have been a screwdriver. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital for emergency treatment on facial injuries after the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday, Thames Valley Police confirmed that three people had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with an assault reported in Oxford Road.

In today’s update it has been confirmed that the attack took place at around 6:40pm on Monday in the area of Oxford Road, Whitehall Street and Buckingham Street.

It is said that 10 people were brawling and during the altercation the victim sustained stab injuries to his head. He received hospital treatment for these injuries, but was discharged from the medical facility yesterday.

Following the attack, two 18-year-old men, and another man, aged 20, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, they remain in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Philip Turner-Robson, of Aylesbury CID, said: “This was a disorder involving multiple people which quickly escalated from a verbal altercation into violence.

“A man sustained stab wounds to his head in the incident, believed to be with a screwdriver, but thankfully his injuries are not life-threatening and he is no longer in hospital.

“We have made three arrests, and I would like to reassure the local community that we are investigating this incident as a priority and there has been and will continue to be a presence of officers in the area while this investigation continues.

“I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can make a report online via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250207057.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate violent disorder in our communities and we will be investigating this thoroughly to ensure those responsible are held to account for their actions.”