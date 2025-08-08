10 abandoned cars in Aylesbury are seized by police officers

By James Lowson
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:39 BST
One of the vehicles recovered by police officersplaceholder image
One of the vehicles recovered by police officers
Police officers confirmed they seized 10 vehicles that were deemed to be illegal in Aylesbury.

Yesterday, Thames Valley Police confirmed it seized 10 cars in connection with reports of vehicles being abandoned in the area.

Thames Valley Police added that officers from the DVLA helped gather evidence ahead of the abandoned car sting. Connoisseur Recovery Ltd, a towing service based in Hemel Hempstead, helped remove the vehicles from neighbourhoods in Aylesbury.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers from the Aylesbury Neighbourhood Team have been receiving complaints of abandoned vehicles across Aylesbury from yourselves, so this morning we joined forces with officers from the DVLA and Connoisseur Recovery and recovered a total of 10 cars which were deemed illegal.”

