10 abandoned cars in Aylesbury are seized by police officers

One of the vehicles recovered by police officers

Police officers confirmed they seized 10 vehicles that were deemed to be illegal in Aylesbury.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, Thames Valley Police confirmed it seized 10 cars in connection with reports of vehicles being abandoned in the area.

Thames Valley Police added that officers from the DVLA helped gather evidence ahead of the abandoned car sting. Connoisseur Recovery Ltd, a towing service based in Hemel Hempstead, helped remove the vehicles from neighbourhoods in Aylesbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers from the Aylesbury Neighbourhood Team have been receiving complaints of abandoned vehicles across Aylesbury from yourselves, so this morning we joined forces with officers from the DVLA and Connoisseur Recovery and recovered a total of 10 cars which were deemed illegal.”