10 abandoned cars in Aylesbury are seized by police officers
Yesterday, Thames Valley Police confirmed it seized 10 cars in connection with reports of vehicles being abandoned in the area.
Thames Valley Police added that officers from the DVLA helped gather evidence ahead of the abandoned car sting. Connoisseur Recovery Ltd, a towing service based in Hemel Hempstead, helped remove the vehicles from neighbourhoods in Aylesbury.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers from the Aylesbury Neighbourhood Team have been receiving complaints of abandoned vehicles across Aylesbury from yourselves, so this morning we joined forces with officers from the DVLA and Connoisseur Recovery and recovered a total of 10 cars which were deemed illegal.”