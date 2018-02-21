Cricket academy opening in Thame to develop game for young players

A new cricket academy will be opening in Thame this spring which aims to develop the game for young players in the area.

The project has been driven by former professional cricketer Manoj Parmar and will be known as the MP Cricket Academy Sports Field.

Plans have been passed for a 12-acre site on Kingsey Road and facilities will include two cricket pitches, four nets, a pavilion and car parking, and will have access from Towersey Road.

Former India and Oxfordshire player and MCC member, Mr Parmar says the emphasis is providing playing facilities which offer greater access to the sport for players from under five years to 19, including weekends.

Plans are being made to open the new sports ground at a special event planned for Sunday, April 22.

Mr Parmar said: “The most important part of this is for youth to get the chance to play every day, evenings and weekends. It’s a great opportunity and great news for the town.”

A project that was started four years ago became a reality when plans were passed recently by Thame Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council.

With more than 30 years of dedication to the game and in coaching, Mr Parmar, a qualified ECB level 3 coach, will be teaching all aspects surrounding the game and hopes to see talented players go on into club level amd help the heritage game flourish. Junior cricket teams will be welcome to visit.

Mr Parmar added: “I would like to pay special thanks to Thame Town Council, Joe Middleton and planner Jake Collinge for making this all possible.”

He is now asking for sponsors to support the project. A detailed timetable for all age groups will be available at www.mpsportscricketacademy.co.uk

Contact Mr Parmar at manojparmar565@hotmail.com