Crash involving car and garage door in Aylesbury

Following a call-out at about 10am on Thursday, March 31, two fire crews from Aylesbury attended the scene in Irvine Drive, Stoke Mandeville.

One woman was out of the car when they arrived.

Firefighters made the scene safe and left the incident in the hands of South Central Ambulance Service.

South Central Ambulance Service

Thames Valley Police also attended.