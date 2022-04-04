Crash involving car and garage door in Aylesbury
Police, fire and ambulance services were called out to a collision involving a car and a garage door.
By Hannah Richardson
Monday, 4th April 2022, 1:56 pm
Following a call-out at about 10am on Thursday, March 31, two fire crews from Aylesbury attended the scene in Irvine Drive, Stoke Mandeville.
One woman was out of the car when they arrived.
Firefighters made the scene safe and left the incident in the hands of South Central Ambulance Service.
Thames Valley Police also attended.
