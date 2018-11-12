CQC identifies safety concerns at Royal Bucks Hospital in Aylesbury

A report published today (Monday) by the Care Quality Commission has highlighted safety concerns at the Royal Bucks Hospital in Aylesbury.

The hospital was told it 'required improvement' in relation to the safety of it's services.

The effectiveness and responsiveness of the hospital was rated as Good while the caring nature of it's service was recognised with an 'Outstanding' grade.

However, because the safety element requires improvement the hospital's overall rating was downgraded from the previous inspection to 'Requires Improvement.'

The report noted that staff had completed the mandatory training regularly but highlighted that it was concerned because 'there was not a system in place which allowed staff to accurately identify when they had completed training.'

Concerns were also raised because 'staff had not received the minimum standards of safeguarding children training as required by their role.'

The other main safety concern cited was that 'patients risk assessments were not always reviewed regularly and not always consistent in identifying a patient’s level of risk.'

The CQC also highlighted that the hospital 'could not assure themselves all incidents had been investigated where required' because of issues surrounding their incident tracking software.

The report did highlight plenty of positives labelling care services as 'Outstanding' saying that 'caring, respectful and friendly relationships had developed between highly motivated staff, patients and their family members.'

They added that 'staff showed genuine concern for patients wellbeing when delivering care and therapy which met went over and above meeting their individual needs.'

We have approached the owners of the hospital for a comment on the report.