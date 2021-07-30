Covid cases fall in Aylesbury Vale

The Government has recorded a further 52 Covid cases in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours.

Today's (July 30) figures show a slight decline from yesterday's total, when 56 new positive tests were confirmed.

No Covid linked deaths were reported across Aylesbury Vale. Public Health England reports virus-linked deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

52 new Covid infections were reported in Aylesbury Vale on July 30

Over the past week 400 Covid cases have been reported in Aylesbury Vale a 39.3% decrease from the previous week.