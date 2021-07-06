Covid case numbers rise in Aylesbury Vale less than two weeks out from Freedom Day

Another 83 Covid cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today (July 6).

These figures are an increase from yesterday's total of 69.

Overall, like a lot of parts of the UK, case numbers have continued to increase steadily in the region. In the past seven days 247 new positive tests have been confirmed a 103.8% increase from the previous week.

No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale, Public Health England defines these instances when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive. No further information on hospital admissions within the region has been provided by the government.

In the past 24 hours a further 253 first and 378 second dose vaccinations have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale.